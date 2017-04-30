Sonoco Products (SON) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.34

Headlines about Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) have trended positive on Sunday, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sonoco Products earned a media sentiment score of 0.34 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 80 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) traded down 0.34% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.31. The company had a trading volume of 747,325 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.12. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $55.58.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm earned $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post $2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.48%.

SON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, April 14th. DA Davidson upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $30,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,381. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP R. Howard Coker sold 9,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $517,014.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 149,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,967,289. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,187 shares of company stock valued at $597,400. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Company is engaged in manufacturing of industrial and consumer packaging products, and providing packaging services. The Company operates in four segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions. Its Consumer Packaging segment’s products and services include round composite cans, aluminum, steel and peelable membrane easy-open closures for composite and metal cans; plastic bottles, cups and trays, and printed flexible packaging and global brand management.

