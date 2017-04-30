Sonic Co. (SONC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sonic Co. (NASDAQ:SONC) will report $123.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sonic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.9 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.9 million. Sonic reported sales of $165.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Sonic will report full-year sales of $123.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $476.17 million to $486.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $467.23 million per share, with estimates ranging from $458.2 million to $486.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sonic.
Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Sonic had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 88.45%. The firm had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SONC. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Stephens upgraded Sonic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Cowen and Company cut Sonic from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sonic in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sonic in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.77.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sonic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. increased its stake in Sonic by 8,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 8,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sonic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Sonic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Sonic by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) traded down 0.70% on Friday, reaching $26.88. 933,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.62. Sonic has a 52 week low of $21.12 and a 52 week high of $35.10.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. Sonic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.
About Sonic
Sonic Corp. operates and franchises the chain of drive-thru restaurants (Sonic Drive-Ins) in the United States. As of August 31, 2016, 3,557 Sonic Drive-Ins were in operation from coast to coast in 45 states, consisting of 345 Company drive-thrus and 3,212 franchise drive-thrus. As of August 31, 2016, its restaurant design and construction consisted of a kitchen housed in a one-story building, which was approximately 1,500 square feet, flanked by canopy-covered rows of 16 to 24 parking spaces, with each space having its own payment terminal, intercom speaker system and menu board.
