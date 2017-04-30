Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Very Likely to Impact Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (SPWH) Share Price

Media coverage about Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (NASDAQ:SPWH) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 87 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

Several equities analysts have commented on SPWH shares. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Forward View upgraded Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 price objective on Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

Shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (NASDAQ:SPWH) opened at 4.09 on Friday. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $170.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of -0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings had a return on equity of 564.51% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $221.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings will post $0.64 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Very Likely to Impact Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (SPWH) Share Price” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-very-likely-to-effect-sportsmans-warehouse-holdings-spwh-share-price-updated.html.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. The Company has outdoor specialty store base in the Western United States and Alaska. The Company has over 70 stores across approximately 20 states, which are located in power, neighborhood and lifestyle centers. The Company also operates several single-unit, standalone locations.

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.