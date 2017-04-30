Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Unlikely to Impact Sigma Designs (SIGM) Share Price

Media headlines about Sigma Designs (NASDAQ:SIGM) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sigma Designs earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 33 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of Sigma Designs (NASDAQ:SIGM) opened at 6.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53. Sigma Designs has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The firm’s market cap is $236.55 million.

Sigma Designs (NASDAQ:SIGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm earned $42.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.29 million. Sigma Designs had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sigma Designs will post ($0.22) EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SIGM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sigma Designs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Sigma Designs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sigma Designs in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sigma Designs in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

In other Sigma Designs news, major shareholder Soros Fund Management Llc acquired 223,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $1,260,663.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sigma Designs

Sigma Designs, Inc is a provider of global integrated semiconductor solutions. The Company offers media platforms for use in the home entertainment and home control markets. The Company sells its products into markets, including smart television, media connectivity, set-top box and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

