Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Unlikely to Impact ScanSource (SCSC) Share Price

News headlines about ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ScanSource earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 28 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected AlphaOne’s rankings:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. FinTrust Advisors cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.20 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, February 20th.

Shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) traded down 1.74% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,200 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average is $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.18. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business earned $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.57 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 8.56%. ScanSource’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ScanSource will post $2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ScanSource news, Director Michael J. Grainger sold 2,900 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $125,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 50,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $2,010,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,710.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc is a provider of technology products and solutions. The Company and its subsidiaries provide solutions for technology manufacturers and sell to resellers in technology markets, such as point-of-sale (POS) and Barcode, Networking and Security, Communications and Emerging Technologies. It operates through two segments: Worldwide Barcode & Security and Worldwide Communications & Services.

