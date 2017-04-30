Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Stock Price

News coverage about Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) has trended somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dicks Sporting Goods earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the sporting goods retailer an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Alpha One’s scoring:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. lowered Dicks Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.77.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) traded down 0.90% on Friday, reaching $50.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,146,952 shares. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average of $53.39. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $62.88.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods will post $3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 333,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $15,823,839.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $974,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,202.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Stock Price” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-likely-to-affect-dicks-sporting-goods-dks-stock-price.html.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc is an omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an assortment of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories in its specialty retail stores primarily in the eastern United States. The Company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores, and Dick’s Team Sports HQ, an all-in-one youth sports digital platform offering free league management services, mobile applications for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and FanWear and access to donations and sponsorships.

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.