Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Likely to Impact USG (USG) Stock Price

Media stories about USG (NYSE:USG) have trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. USG earned a news sentiment score of 0.24 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the construction company an impact score of 75 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of USG in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of USG in a research report on Saturday. Nomura set a $30.00 target price on USG and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie downgraded USG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded USG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

Shares of USG (NYSE:USG) opened at 30.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.05. USG has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $34.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.36.

USG (NYSE:USG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. USG had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business earned $767 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that USG will post $1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other USG news, insider Dominic A. Dannessa sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $83,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,411.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Likely to Impact USG (USG) Stock Price” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-likely-to-impact-usg-usg-stock-price.html.

About USG

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a manufacturer and distributor of building materials. The Company’s segments include Gypsum, Ceilings and USG Boral Building Products (UBBP). It produces a range of products for use in new residential, new nonresidential, and residential and nonresidential repair and remodel construction, as well as products used in certain industrial processes.

Receive News & Ratings for USG Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USG Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.