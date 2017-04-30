Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Likely to Impact Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (PZG) Stock Price

News coverage about Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSE:PZG) has trended somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 75 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms recently commented on PZG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.30 target price for the company.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSE:PZG) traded up 1.86% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.64. 50,614 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $2.93. The firm’s market cap is $25.73 million.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. is an exploration-stage mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and developing precious metal projects in the United States. Its principal Nevada interest, the Sleeper Gold Project, is located in Humboldt County, Nevada. Its project located in Oregon, known as the Grassy Mountain Project, is situated in Malheur County, Oregon.

