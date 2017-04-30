Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Stock Price

News headlines about Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) have trended somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Medidata Solutions earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Medidata Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Medidata Solutions in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Medidata Solutions from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) opened at 65.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.29 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.07. Medidata Solutions has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $69.68.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Medidata Solutions will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Vries Glen Michael De sold 7,500 shares of Medidata Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $420,375.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 934,929 shares in the company, valued at $52,402,770.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarek Sherif sold 2,964 shares of Medidata Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $169,185.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 815,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,540,520.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,964 shares of company stock worth $1,298,210 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Medidata Solutions Company Profile

Medidata Solutions Inc (Medidata) is a provider of cloud-based solutions for life sciences. The Company provides cloud-based solutions for clinical research in life sciences, offering platform technology that focuses on the clinical development. The Company’s plan study addresses three areas to ensure optimal study design, grant development and negotiation, and investigator payments.

