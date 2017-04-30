KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.06

News articles about KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. KKR & Co. L.P. earned a news impact score of 0.06 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 58 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) opened at 18.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.64. KKR & Co. L.P. has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $19.30.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $715.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.88 million. KKR & Co. L.P. had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 339.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. L.P. will post $2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc cut KKR & Co. L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Vetr cut KKR & Co. L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $19.00 price target on KKR & Co. L.P. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

KKR & Co. L.P. Company Profile

KKR & CO. L.P. (KKR) is a global investment firm that manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit and hedge funds. The Company’s business offers a range of investment management services to its fund investors, and provides capital markets services to its firm, its portfolio companies and third parties.

