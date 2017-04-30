Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gibraltar Industries earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the construction company an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) opened at 39.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average of $41.38. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $48.05.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.50 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROCK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of building products for industrial, transportation infrastructure, residential housing, renewable energy and resource conservation markets. The Company’s segments include Residential Products; Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

