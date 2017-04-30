Somewhat Positive News Coverage Likely to Affect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Share Price

Media stories about Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One. Alpha One, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the transportation company an impact score of 72 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Alpha One’s analysis:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $157.34 to $119.50 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target (down from $177.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective (down from $173.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.88.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) traded down 0.31% during trading on Friday, reaching $153.25. 446,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.08. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $119.50 and a one year high of $157.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.3803 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.67%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway Limited

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The Company operates through rail transportation segment. The Company’s transports bulk commodities, merchandise freight, and intermodal traffic over a network of approximately 12,400 miles.

