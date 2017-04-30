Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Seaspan (SSW) Share Price

Media headlines about Seaspan (NYSE:SSW) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Seaspan earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the shipping company an impact score of 51 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of Seaspan (NYSE:SSW) traded down 2.90% during trading on Friday, hitting $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,767 shares. The company’s market cap is $743.88 million. Seaspan has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88.

Seaspan (NYSE:SSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Seaspan had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The company earned $201.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Seaspan will post $0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th. Seaspan’s dividend payout ratio is presently -141.51%.

Several research firms have commented on SSW. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Seaspan in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seaspan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Seaspan in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Seaspan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Seaspan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Seaspan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

Seaspan Company Profile

Seaspan Corporation is an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The Company charters pursuant to long-term, fixed-rate time charters with various container liner companies. As of February 20, 2017, it had operated a fleet of 88 containerships and had entered into contracts for the purchase of an additional eight new building containerships.

