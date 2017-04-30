Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Likely to Affect Viad Corp (VVI) Stock Price

Press coverage about Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Viad Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 80 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) opened at 45.20 on Friday. Viad Corp has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73.

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The business earned $325.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.15 million. Viad Corp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viad Corp will post $2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Viad Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Viad Corp in a research note on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.25 target price on shares of Viad Corp in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Viad Corp Company Profile

Viad Corp is an international experiential services company. The Company operates through two main business groups: GES, which is a live event service provider to some of the visible and influential events and global brands, and Pursuit, which is a collection of destination travel experiences. GES conducts its operations through two geographical segments: GES U.S., which has full-service operations in exhibition market in the United States, including Las Vegas, Nevada; Chicago, Illinois; Orlando, Florida; New York, New York, and Los Angeles, California, and GES International, which had full-service operations at many of the event destinations and venues.

