Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Likely to Affect United Continental Holdings (UAL) Stock Price

Media coverage about United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) has been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. United Continental Holdings earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 74 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) traded down 0.69% during trading on Friday, reaching $70.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,909,321 shares. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.90. United Continental Holdings has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $76.80. United Continental Holdings also was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,522 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 166% compared to the typical daily volume of 949 put options.

United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. United Continental Holdings had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Continental Holdings will post $7.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UAL. Cowen and Company cut their price target on United Continental Holdings from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Vetr lowered United Continental Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.32 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on United Continental Holdings from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc lifted their target price on United Continental Holdings from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded United Continental Holdings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.94.

In other United Continental Holdings news, CFO Andrew C. Levy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.81 per share, with a total value of $748,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,087.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Continental Holdings Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc (UAL) is a holding company and its principal subsidiary is United Air Lines, Inc (United). The Company transports people and cargo through its mainline operations. It has global air rights in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. The Company, through United and its regional carriers, operates flights from its hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark Liberty), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

