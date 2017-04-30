PVH Corp (PVH) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) has trended somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PVH Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the textile maker an impact score of 91 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $124.00) on shares of PVH Corp in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wunderlich reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PVH Corp in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of PVH Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $112.00 price target on PVH Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) opened at 101.03 on Friday. PVH Corp has a 52-week low of $82.10 and a 52-week high of $115.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.67.

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. PVH Corp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp will post $7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Grieder sold 18,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $1,934,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $101,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About PVH Corp

PVH Corp. is an apparel company. The Company operates through three segments: Calvin Klein, which consists of the Calvin Klein North America and Calvin Klein International segments; Tommy Hilfiger, which consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International segments, and Heritage Brands, which consists of the Heritage Brands Wholesale and Heritage Brands Retail segments.

