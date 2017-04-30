Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of -0.16

Media stories about Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) have been trending somewhat negative this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Net 1 UEPS Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of -0.16 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 23 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) opened at 10.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $13.81.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $151.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 14.51%. Net 1 UEPS Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post $1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 18th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of -0.16” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/somewhat-negative-press-coverage-very-unlikely-to-impact-net-1-ueps-technologies-ueps-share-price-updated.html.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, VP Nitin Soma sold 19,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $253,792.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,063 shares in the company, valued at $720,970.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,073 shares of company stock worth $1,018,148. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc is a provider of payment solutions, transaction processing services and financial technology across multiple industries. The Company develops and markets a transaction processing solution that encompasses its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.