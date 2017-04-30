Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Cott (COT) Share Price

News articles about Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) have been trending somewhat negative recently, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cott earned a media sentiment score of -0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 65 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on Cott from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Cott in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cott in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cott presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Shares of Cott (NYSE:COT) opened at 13.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86. Cott has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.83 billion.

Cott (NYSE:COT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Cott had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $887 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cott will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 46,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $506,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,043.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy S. G. Fowden purchased 9,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 894,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,448,190.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 192,570 shares of company stock worth $2,059,802. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Cott Corporation, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in production of beverages on behalf of retailers, brand owners and distributors. The Company operates through four segments: DSS; Cott North America; Cott United Kingdom (Cott U.K.), and All Other, which includes its Mexico segment, Royal Crown International (RCI) segment and other miscellaneous expenses.

