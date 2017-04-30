Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Very Likely to Affect LinkedIn Corp (LNKD) Stock Price

News articles about LinkedIn Corp (NYSE:LNKD) have been trending somewhat negative recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. LinkedIn Corp earned a news impact score of -0.02 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the social networking company an impact score of 81 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

LinkedIn Corporation (LinkedIn) is a professional network on the Internet with approximately 400 million members in over 200 countries and territories. The Company provides the majority of its products at no cost to its members. It offers approximately three product lines: Talent Solutions, which includes Hiring, and Learning and Development; Marketing Solutions and Premium Subscriptions.

