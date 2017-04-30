Somewhat Negative News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Level 3 Communications (LVLT) Share Price

Media coverage about Level 3 Communications (NYSE:LVLT) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Alpha One. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Level 3 Communications earned a daily sentiment score of -0.09 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 44 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

LVLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Level 3 Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on Level 3 Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Level 3 Communications in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Level 3 Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Level 3 Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.03.

Shares of Level 3 Communications (NYSE:LVLT) traded down 0.20% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,756,116 shares. Level 3 Communications has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $61.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.27.

Level 3 Communications (NYSE:LVLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Level 3 Communications had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. On average, analysts expect that Level 3 Communications will post $1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Michael Ryan sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $287,854.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,781.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hector Alonso sold 6,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $396,623.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,683 shares in the company, valued at $8,777,745.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,367 shares of company stock worth $4,134,978. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Level 3 Communications Company Profile

Level 3 Communications, Inc is a provider of a range of integrated communications services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, EMEA and Latin America. The North America includes operations in Atlanta, Georgia; Littleton, Colorado; Miami, Florida; Montreal, Canada; New York, New York; Phoenix, Arizona; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Southfield, Michigan, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

