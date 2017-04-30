Somewhat Negative News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI) Stock Price

News headlines about MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:MTSI) have been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, Alpha One reports. The research group, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings earned a daily sentiment score of -0.06 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings in a report on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays PLC increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:MTSI) traded down 1.85% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,236 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average of $46.11. The company’s market cap is $3.12 billion. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $55.18.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business earned $186.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings will post $2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings news, SVP Preetinder S. Virk sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $36,707.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,513.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Croteau sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $5,115,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,120.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,151,201. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc is a provider of high-performance analog semiconductor solutions that enable Internet applications, the cloud-connected applications economy, and the networked battlefield across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave and photonic spectrum. It has multiple design centers, silicon, gallium arsenide and indium phosphide fabrication, manufacturing, assembly and test, and operational facilities throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

