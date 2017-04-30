Somewhat Negative News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Price

News coverage about Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) has been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lam Research earned a media sentiment score of -0.16 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 64 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alpha One’s rankings:

Shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) opened at 144.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.44. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $148.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.67%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post $9.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, April 24th. Pacific Crest restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.31.

In other Lam Research news, insider Richard A. Gottscho sold 80,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $9,961,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy Archer sold 28,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $3,292,987.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,968 shares of company stock worth $31,900,341 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment.

