Somewhat Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Stag Industrial (STAG) Share Price

News headlines about Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) have been trending somewhat negative recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Stag Industrial earned a media sentiment score of -0.06 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 93 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

STAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) traded down 1.13% during trading on Friday, hitting $26.36. 534,925 shares of the stock were exchanged. Stag Industrial has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $26.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 91.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.47. Stag Industrial had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -304.35%.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties across the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 314 buildings in 37 states with approximately 60.9 million rentable square feet, consisting of 243 warehouse/distribution buildings, 54 light manufacturing buildings, 16 flex/office buildings, and one building in redevelopment.

