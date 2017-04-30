Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Stock Price

Media stories about Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sierra Wireless earned a daily sentiment score of -0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) remained flat at $25.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,154 shares. The company has a market cap of $797.05 million, a PE ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 1.90. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $163 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.06 million. Sierra Wireless had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Sierra Wireless’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $23.50) on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Monday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on Sierra Wireless to $21.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.16.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc is engaged in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with wireless solutions for organizations. The Company’s OEM Solution segment offers cellular embedded wireless modules for IoT connectivity, including an embedded application framework to support customer applications. The Company’s Enterprise Solution segment offers intelligent routers and gateways, including management tools and applications that enable cellular connectivity.

