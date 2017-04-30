Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL) Receives Daily News Impact Score of -0.07

Media headlines about Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) have been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, according to Alpha One. The research group, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Charles River Laboratories Intl. earned a news sentiment score of -0.07 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the medical research company an impact score of 55 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRL. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.06.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) opened at 89.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.70 and its 200 day moving average is $81.36. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.99. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 12 month low of $67.20 and a 12 month high of $91.57.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business earned $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post $5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, insider David P. Johst sold 13,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,088,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,626,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James C. Foster sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $427,611.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 381,730 shares in the company, valued at $33,244,865.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,932 shares of company stock valued at $7,472,459 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company. The Company is engaged in laboratory animal medicine and science (research model technologies) and develop a portfolio of discovery and safety assessment services, both good laboratory practice (GLP) and non-GLP, which supports its clients from target identification through non-clinical development.

