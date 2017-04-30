Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Nokia Oyj (NOK) Share Price

Media headlines about Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) have been trending somewhat negative recently, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nokia Oyj earned a news impact score of -0.05 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 53 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment’s rankings:

A number of brokerages have commented on NOK. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Charter Equity upgraded Nokia Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Vetr lowered Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.52 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.57.

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) traded up 0.17% on Friday, hitting $5.73. The company had a trading volume of 30,801,494 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The firm’s market capitalization is $32.56 billion.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The business earned $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post $0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.1816 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -142.85%.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation is a global provider of network infrastructure and related services, with a focus on mobile broadband, as well as advanced technology development and licensing. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Mobile Broadband, Global Services, Nokia Networks Other and Nokia Technologies.

