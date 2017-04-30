Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Likely to Impact Chimerix (CMRX) Stock Price

Headlines about Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) have been trending somewhat negative this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Chimerix earned a news sentiment score of -0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 78 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) traded down 2.76% on Friday, hitting $5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 171,533 shares. The stock’s market cap is $278.40 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.29. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $6.64.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.89 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 32.09% and a negative net margin of 1,451.99%. Analysts forecast that Chimerix will post ($1.67) EPS for the current year.

CMRX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday. Finally, FBR & Co set a $8.00 target price on Chimerix and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that address unmet medical needs. Its lead compound, brincidofovir, is in development as an oral and intravenous (IV) formulation for the prevention and treatment of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) viruses, including smallpox, adenoviruses (AdV), and the human herpesviruses.

