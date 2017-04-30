Somewhat Critical News Coverage Likely to Impact Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Share Price

News coverage about Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) has been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Consumer Portfolio Services earned a media sentiment score of -0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the credit services provider an impact score of 76 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) opened at 4.87 on Friday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $114.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $108.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. Analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services will post $0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, insider Curtis K. Powell sold 7,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $36,911.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Creatura sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $52,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 357,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc is a specialty finance company. The Company’s business is to purchase and service retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and by select independent dealers in the United States in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks and passenger vans.

