Inter Parfums (IPAR) Receiving Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Inter Parfums earned a media sentiment score of -0.10 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 91 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) opened at 37.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $38.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.17 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post $1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/somewhat-negative-media-coverage-extremely-likely-to-impact-inter-parfums-ipar-stock-price-updated.html.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $566,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $302,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc operates in the fragrance business. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes an array of fragrance and fragrance related products. It operates through two segments: European based operations and United States based operations. The European Operations segment produces and distributes its fragrance products under license agreements with brand owners.

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.