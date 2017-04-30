Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Very Likely to Impact Celanese (CE) Stock Price

Media coverage about Celanese (NYSE:CE) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Celanese earned a news impact score of 0.02 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 85 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne’s scoring:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lifted their target price on Celanese from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Vetr raised Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.79 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Instinet lifted their target price on Celanese from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.99.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) traded down 0.99% on Friday, hitting $87.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,427,072 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.19 and a 200 day moving average of $83.06. Celanese has a 12-month low of $60.59 and a 12-month high of $93.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.09. Celanese had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The company earned $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese will post $7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 23.38%.

In other news, insider Kevin S. Oliver sold 2,327 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $204,170.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation (Celanese) is a technology and specialty materials company. The Company’s segments include Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, Acetyl Intermediates and Other Activities. The Advanced Engineered Materials segment includes the Company’s engineered materials business and certain affiliates.

