Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Likely to Impact Hasbro (HAS) Share Price

Press coverage about Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hasbro earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 79 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) opened at 99.11 on Friday. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $76.14 and a 12-month high of $104.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.32 and its 200 day moving average is $89.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $849.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.27 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 10.98%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post $4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.00%.

HAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup Inc lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.81.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc (Hasbro) is a play and entertainment company. The Company’s operating segments include the U.S. and Canada, International, and Entertainment and Licensing. From toys and games to content development, including television programming, motion pictures, digital gaming and a consumer products licensing program, Hasbro fulfills the fundamental need for play and connection for children and families around the world.

