Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Herman Miller (MLHR) Share Price

Media stories about Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) have trended somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Herman Miller earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 91 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) traded down 0.45% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.10. 476,285 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.29. Herman Miller has a 52-week low of $26.99 and a 52-week high of $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm earned $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.50 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Herman Miller’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Herman Miller will post $2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MLHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Herman Miller from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Cann lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, EVP Donald D. Goeman sold 4,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $129,126.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,780.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Lock sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $28,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,282 shares of company stock valued at $712,668 over the last ninety days. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

