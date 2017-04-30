Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Sempra Energy (SRE) Share Price

News stories about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sempra Energy earned a news impact score of 0.23 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 54 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) traded down 0.34% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.02. 1,232,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.47. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $92.95 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.04.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm earned $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post $5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.8225 dividend. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.41%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director William G. Ouchi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.92, for a total value of $544,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,223.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven D. Davis sold 2,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $234,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,453,154. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is a holding company. The Company’s principal operating units are Sempra Utilities, which includes its San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) and Sempra South American Utilities segments, and Sempra Infrastructure, which includes its Sempra Mexico, Sempra Renewables and Sempra LNG & Midstream segments.

