Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Share Price

News articles about ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ChemoCentryx earned a news sentiment score of 0.03 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 92 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) traded up 0.28% during trading on Friday, hitting $7.24. 45,733 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23. The firm’s market capitalization is $348.63 million. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company earned $4.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post ($1.06) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCXI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing new medications targeted at inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases and cancer. Each of its drug candidates focuses on a specific chemoattractant receptor that selectively blocks its negative inflammatory or suppressive response, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

