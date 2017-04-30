Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect InterDigital (IDCC) Share Price

Press coverage about InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. InterDigital earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 92 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s analysis:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDCC. B. Riley raised InterDigital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) traded down 1.64% on Friday, reaching $89.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,837 shares. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $102.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.99 and its 200-day moving average is $85.51.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.22. InterDigital had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The company earned $94.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. InterDigital’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that InterDigital will post $2.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

In other news, EVP Scott A. Mcquilkin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $42,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,083. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Brezski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $849,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,947.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,015. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-extremely-likely-to-affect-interdigital-idcc-share-price.html.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies for wireless communications. The Company is focused on three technology areas: cellular wireless technology, Internet of things (IoT) technology, and, through its Hillcrest Laboratories, Inc (Hillcrest Labs) subsidiary, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.