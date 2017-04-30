World Acceptance Corp. (WRLD) Given News Impact Score of 0.21

News articles about World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. World Acceptance Corp. earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the credit services provider an impact score of 85 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) traded down 1.75% during trading on Friday, hitting $52.90. The stock had a trading volume of 82,221 shares. World Acceptance Corp. has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $68.83. The company has a market cap of $458.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.69.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRLD. Jefferies Group LLC lowered World Acceptance Corp. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance Corp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered World Acceptance Corp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-very-likely-to-impact-world-acceptance-corp-wrld-share-price-updated.html.

About World Acceptance Corp.

World Acceptance Corporation operates a small-loan consumer finance business in 15 states and Mexico as of March 31, 2016. The Company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. The Company offers standardized installment loans generally between $300 and $4,000 through 1,339 branches in Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Mexico as of March 31, 2016.

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.