Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Very Likely to Impact Ocean Rig UDW (ORIG) Share Price

Press coverage about Ocean Rig UDW (NASDAQ:ORIG) has trended somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ocean Rig UDW earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 81 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocean Rig UDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Ocean Rig UDW from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of Ocean Rig UDW (NASDAQ:ORIG) traded up 3.590% on Friday, reaching $0.202. The company had a trading volume of 711,632 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. Ocean Rig UDW has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $3.38.

Ocean Rig UDW Company Profile

Ocean Rig UDW Inc is a Cyprus-based offshore drilling contractor that provides oilfield services for oil and gas exploration, development and production drilling, and specializes in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the drilling industry. The Company owns and operates approximately 13 offshore ultra deepwater drilling units, comprising of ultra deepwater semisubmersible drilling rigs and ultra deepwater drill-ships.

