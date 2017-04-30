Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Very Likely to Impact Allegion PLC (ALLE) Stock Price

Headlines about Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Allegion PLC earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media stories about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 87 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted AlphaOne’s analysis:

Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) traded down 2.46% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.64. 1,349,790 shares of the company traded hands. Allegion PLC has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.56.

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business earned $548.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.97 million. Allegion PLC had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 263.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post $3.70 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Allegion PLC’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Allegion PLC from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of Allegion PLC to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Allegion PLC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

In other Allegion PLC news, insider Tracy L. Kemp sold 7,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $567,755.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Eckersley sold 24,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $1,765,648.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,810.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,606 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,185. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion PLC

Allegion Public Limited Company is a provider of security products and solutions. The Company offers a portfolio of mechanical and electronic security products across a range of brands. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. Its products include door closers and controls; door and door frames (steel); electronic security products; electronic and biometric access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks and key systems; time, attendance and workforce productivity systems, and other accessories.

