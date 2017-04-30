Janus Capital Group (JNS) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.23

Press coverage about Janus Capital Group (NYSE:JNS) has trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Janus Capital Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 83 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Janus Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 target price on Janus Capital Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Janus Capital Group (NYSE:JNS) opened at 13.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.19. Janus Capital Group has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Janus Capital Group (NYSE:JNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.10 million. Janus Capital Group had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Capital Group will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Janus Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.70%.

About Janus Capital Group

Janus Capital Group Inc provides investment management, administration, distribution and related services to financial advisors, individuals and institutional clients through mutual funds, separate accounts, other pooled investment vehicles, exchange-traded products (ETPs) and subadvised relationships (collectively referred to as investment products) in both domestic and international markets.

