Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Likely to Impact Ocera Therapeutics (OCRX) Share Price

Headlines about Ocera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OCRX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ocera Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 70 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

OCRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ocera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ocera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ocera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.90.

Ocera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OCRX) traded down 1.55% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 189,029 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $29.97 million. Ocera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69.

About Ocera Therapeutics

Ocera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on acute and chronic orphan liver diseases. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of its clinical candidate, OCR-002, for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy (HE). OCR-002 is a molecule, ornithine phenylacetate, which functions as an ammonia scavenger.

