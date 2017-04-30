Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Ventas (VTR) Share Price

Headlines about Ventas (NYSE:VTR) have trended somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ventas earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected AlphaOne’s scoring:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) opened at 64.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.89. Ventas has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $76.80.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $883.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.56 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ventas will post $1.70 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with its properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net leased properties, senior living operations and office operations. Under its triple-net leased properties segment, the Company invests in and owns seniors housing and healthcare properties throughout the United States and the United Kingdom and leases those properties to healthcare operating companies under triple-net or absolute-net leases that obligate the tenants to pay all property-related expenses.

