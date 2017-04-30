Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR) Share Price

News stories about Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Quaker Chemical Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KWR. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical Corp in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) opened at 144.60 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Corp has a one year low of $81.12 and a one year high of $153.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.10.

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.71 million. Quaker Chemical Corp had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Corp will post $4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. Quaker Chemical Corp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.01%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR) Share Price” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-extremely-likely-to-impact-quaker-chemical-corp-kwr-share-price.html.

Quaker Chemical Corp Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation is a provider of process fluids, chemical specialties, and technical expertise to a range of industries, including steel, aluminum, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans and others. The Company’s segments include North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia/Pacific and South America.

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.