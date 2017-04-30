Somewhat Critical News Coverage Unlikely to Impact Owens & Minor (OMI) Share Price

Press coverage about Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) has been trending somewhat negative recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Owens & Minor earned a media sentiment score of -0.15 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 40 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) opened at 34.65 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average is $34.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business earned $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Owens & Minor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

In other news, Director Craig R. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $675,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,193.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles C. Colpo sold 8,802 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $317,224.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,024 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare services company that connects the world of medical products to the point of care. The Company provides supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies and devices. The Company’s segments include Domestic, International and Clinical & Procedural Solutions (CPS).

