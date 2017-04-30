ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Earning Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) have trended somewhat negative this week, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ConnectOne Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of -0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 73 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) opened at 22.20 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $26.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46. The company has a market cap of $706.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.93.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business earned $36.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.64 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Equities research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post $1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

CNOB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $33.00 target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

In other news, Chairman Frank Sorrentino III sold 2,140 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $52,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 555,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,719,340.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William S. Burns sold 1,845 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $46,881.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,996.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,535 shares of company stock valued at $113,634. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company of ConnectOne Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community-based, full-service New Jersey-chartered commercial bank. The Bank offers a range of deposit and loan products. In addition, to attract the business of consumer and business customers, it also provides an array of other banking services.

