Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Malibu Boats (MBUU) Stock Price

News coverage about Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) has trended somewhat negative this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Malibu Boats earned a media sentiment score of -0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 92 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MBUU shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) opened at 23.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $410.83 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.21. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $23.75.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.60 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 136.96% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post $1.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Malibu Boats news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $704,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of performance sport boats. The Company’s segments include the U.S. and Australia. Each segment is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of performance sport boats. Its U.S. segment serves markets in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

