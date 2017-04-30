Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Stock Price

News stories about Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) have been trending somewhat negative this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Concert Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of -0.10 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms recently commented on CNCE. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) opened at 15.87 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $19.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35. The company’s market capitalization is $354.35 million.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.68% and a negative net margin of 363.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.54) EPS for the current year.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs. The Company operates through the development of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others. The Company’s deuterated chemical entity platform (DCE Platform), has potential across various therapeutic areas.

