Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Vital Therapies (VTL) Stock Price

Media headlines about Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) have been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vital Therapies earned a news impact score of -0.06 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) opened at 4.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80. Vital Therapies has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company’s market capitalization is $128.58 million.

Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vital Therapies will post ($1.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VTL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vital Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vital Therapies in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Vital Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd.

In other news, Director Muneer A. Satter bought 3,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vital Therapies

Vital Therapies, Inc is a biotherapeutic company. The Company is focused on developing a human hepatic cell-based treatment targeting acute forms of liver failure. Its product candidate, the ELAD System, is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy designed to allow the patient’s liver to regenerate to a healthy state, or to stabilize the patient until transplant.

