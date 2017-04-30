Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) Receiving Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile earned a coverage optimism score of -0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) traded up 1.43% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.55. 743,685 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.10. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $37.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.35.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $553.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 80.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (SQM), is a producer of potassium nitrate and iodine. The Company produces specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride, potassium sulfate and certain industrial chemicals. Its segments include specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other products and services.

