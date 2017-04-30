Snap-on (SNA) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.04

Media headlines about Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Snap-on earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 88 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) opened at 167.53 on Friday. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $145.17 and a 1-year high of $181.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.05. The company earned $887.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.30 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Snap-on will post $10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNA shares. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wunderlich raised their price objective on Snap-on from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.83.

WARNING: “Snap-on (SNA) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.04” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/snap-on-sna-earns-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-04-updated.html.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.88, for a total transaction of $7,344,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanne M. Moreno sold 12,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $2,199,511.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,198.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,579 shares of company stock valued at $15,261,724. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated is a manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions. The Company’s segments include the Commercial & Industrial Group, the Snap-on Tools Group, the Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services. The Commercial & Industrial Group consists of business operations serving a range of industrial and commercial customers, including customers in the aerospace, natural resources, government, power generation, transportation and technical education markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.