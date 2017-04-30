Sky Plc (SKY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $14.67 EPS

Sky Plc (LON:SKY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.67 by $14.67.

Sky Plc (LON:SKY) traded up 0.303% on Friday, reaching GBX 992.069. 3,808,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 981.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 932.63. The company’s market cap is GBX 16.95 billion. Sky Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 560.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,050.00.

In related news, insider Andrew (Andy) Sukawaty bought 98 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 981 ($12.54) per share, with a total value of £961.38 ($1,229.07). Also, insider Tracy Jayne Clarke bought 63 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 998 ($12.76) per share, for a total transaction of £628.74 ($803.81).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Beaufort Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sky Plc in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sky Plc in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of Sky Plc to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,050 ($13.42) to GBX 1,200 ($15.34) in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sky Plc from GBX 1,125 ($14.38) to GBX 1,075 ($13.74) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.55) price objective on shares of Sky Plc in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Sky Plc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,097.81 ($14.03).

Sky Plc Company Profile

Sky plc is an entertainment and communications company. The Company is engaged in operation of pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including provision of broadband and telephone operations. It operates through three segments: UK and Ireland, which includes activities and operations of the pay television, home communications and adjacent businesses in the United Kingdom and Ireland; Germany and Austria, which includes activities and operations of the pay television and adjacent businesses in Germany and Austria, and Italy, which includes activities and operations of the pay television and adjacent businesses in Italy.

